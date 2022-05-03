Vecow Launches EIC-2000 Arm-Based Edge AI Computing System

Press Release

Image Courtesy of Vecow Co., Ltd

Based on NXP i.MX 8M Plus, EIC-2000 is designed to accelerate AI inferencing with NPU delivering 2.3 TOPS performance. Featuring a compact design, multimedia capabilities, industrial-grade reliability, EIC-2000 is a perfect solution for Base Transceiver stations, Irrigation systems, Smart Manufacturing and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

Vecow today announced the launch of EIC-2000, an Arm-based Edge AI Computing System powered by industrial-grade NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. With a compact design and outfitted with intensive I/O interfaces, the EIC-2000 delivers powerful AI inferencing capabilities while allowing low power consumption, making it a perfect fit for Base Transceiver Stations, Irrigation Systems, Smart Manufacturing and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

Vecow EIC-2000 is powered by NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, combining quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor with embedded NPU delivering 2.3 TOPS AI performance and it supports up to 3840x2160 4K HUD high-resolution imaging processes. The EIC-2000 includes LPDDR4 memory of 4GB capacity, 32GB eMMC and pre-installed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS OS.

Featuring small footprint dimensions (130mmx78.5mmx42mm), the EIC-2000 is easy to integrate into space-limited applications. With support for 9V to 55V DC-in, fanless, -25°C to 70°C wide range operating temperature, and vibration and humidity resistance, the EIC-2000 delivers industrial-grade reliability and is capable of withstanding harsh environments.

The EIC-2000 is equipped with extensive I/O interfaces including 2 USB, 2 GigE LAN, 2 COM, 1 Micros USB, 2 Nano SIM card sockets, 6 antenna, and optional GPIO and 2 CAN Bus for data acquisition and communication. The system functions as a smart solution for IoT developers to collect data, control and connect devices.

"Vecow EIC-2000 is based on NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Core Arm Cortex-A53 Processor and delivers the AI performance," said Linda Pan, Product Manager, Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "For real-time IoT use cases, the EIC-2000 supports TSN and CAN Bus for robust network and trusted computing capabilities."

"We are excited to introduce the EIC-2000 to our partners, "said Joseph Huang, Sales Director, Sales & Marketing Division at Vecow. "The system is a small form factor design while packed with rich features that empower IoT applications. With the announcement of EIC-2000, we provide the comprehensive Arm-based Edge AI offerings to our customers."

To learn more about Vecow Arm-based Edge AI Computing System, please visit the EIC-2000 product page or www.vecow.com for more details.

About Vecow

Vecow is a team of global embedded experts and we aim to be your trusted embedded business partner. Vecow is committed to designing, developing, producing, and supplying high quality AIoT solutions with trusted reliability, advanced technology, and innovative concepts. Our products include: AI-ready Inference Systems, AI Computing Systems, Fanless Embedded Systems, Vehicle Computing Systems, Robust Computing Systems, Single Board Computers, Multi-Touch Computers/Displays, Frame Grabbers, Embedded Peripherals and Design & Manufacturing Services for Machine Vision, Autonomous Car, Robotic Control, Rolling Stock, Public Security, Traffic Vision, Smart Automation, Deep Learning, and any Edge AI applications.