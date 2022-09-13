800W Addition for Cosel's AEA Series

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by COSEL

The AEA800F is certified in accordance with the EN62477-1 (OVC III) standard for industrial applications and is approved in accordance with ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 and EN60601-1 3rd Edition for medical applications. It was created for applications demanding a high level of safety.

Cosel Co. released the the AEA800F series of 800W free-air convection cooling power supply. It has the capacity to generate 300% peak power for up to 3,000 milliseconds, generating enough power for demanding applications.

The AEA800F complies with the 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements and is geared for Body Floating (BF) applications and equipment operating in low noise conditions.

To combat the rising degrees of automation in industrial and medical applications, the Power supply must be able to offer extra power during peak operation times

Key Features:

The AEA800F offers a 4,000 VAC input to output isolation, a 2,000 VAC input to ground isolation, and a 1,500 VAC output to ground isolation.

The adaptable AEA800F, designed for international applications, offers an input voltage range of 85 to 264 VAC. There are three selectable output voltages: 24V, 36V, and 48V, each with a current rating of 34A (Peak 72.5A), 22.7A (Peak 48.4A), and 17A. (Peak 36.3A). A built-in potentiometer can be used to change the output voltage.

The AEA800F features an active Power Factor Corrector (PFC) for minimal harmonic current distortion, and the switching stage uses an LLC resonant architecture with the newest power semiconductors, giving it a typical efficiency of up to 95%.

Up to six AEA800F units can be connected in parallel for more power. When operating in parallel, "Slaves" cleanly and automatically adjust their output voltage to be of equal value by altering the output voltage on the "Master" unit.

The AEA800F, which is designed for convection cooling, can work in a temperature range of -20 to +70 degrees centigrade. A derating may be necessary, as described in the technical documents, depending on the final equipment's assembly process and ventilation system.

The AEA800F has thermal protection, inrush current, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection circuits built in.

The AEA800F has an open frame shape and measures 50 x 127 x 203.2 mm (1.97 x 5 x 8 inches) with a maximum cover weight of 1.4kg.

The AEA800F complies with UL (USA), C-UL (Canada), DEMKO (Denmark), and TUV safety standards (Germany). The item has the OVC III certifications UL62368-1, EN62368-1, and EN62477-1.

Coating (C), Additional cover (N), Vertically positioned screw on a terminal block (T), Terminal block changed to a connector (J), Extended features: Auxiliary outputs (AUX1 12V1A), (AUX2 5V1A), Remote ON/OFF and Alarm (R3), UL508 certification (T5), Over current protection mode changed from hiccup mode to shutdown (T5), are just a few of the options available to meet application-specific requirements (P5).

A wide variety of applications, including robots and robotics, infusion pumps, ventilators, actuators, process control, radio and transmission equipment, and emergency signals, are suited for the AEA series.

The AEA800F series is compliant with the European RoHS, REACH, and Low Voltage Directives and comes with a full five-year guarantee.

Today's industrial applications demand effective power sources that can operate in a variety of settings with a high level of safety. Because the AEA800F has EN62477-1 Over Voltage Category Three (OVC III) certification, final equipment powered by the product can be connected directly to the main distribution panel without requiring an additional level of isolation. This makes the job of the systems designer easier, saves money, and ensures the maximum level of effectiveness.

Three variants in the AEA series, the AEA600F, AEA800F, and AEA1000F, deliver peak power for demanding applications and range in power from 600W to 1000W.

300% peak power for up to 3,000 milliseconds

EN62477-1 OVC III certified for safety in industrial applications

Suitable for medical Body Floating (BF) applications

Small and compact PCB layout optimized for free-air convection

High efficiency to reduce energy consumption

5 year standard warranty

For more information, visit en.cosel.co.jp/product/powersupply/AEA/.