Energy Efficient Battery Charging IC Released from Infineon

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Infineon is expanding its family of AC-DC controller ICs to help amplify one of the industries fasting growing markets, battery-powered appliances.

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG released the ICC80QSG single-stage PWM controller for flyback topologies with an available quasi-resonant mode, switching in valley n (QRMn). When combined with CoolMOS™ P7 Superjunction (SJ) MOSFETs, the IC is suited for battery charger applications needed for streamlining scalable energy solutions up to 130W.

Having the quasi-resonant mode (QRM), affords the IC to offer continuous conduction mode (CCM) deterrence and valley switching discontinuous conduction mode (DCM). When connected to CoolMOS™ P7 MOSFET devices, the ICC80QSG produces low electromagnetic interference (EMI).

With a reduced gate driver output voltage throughout burst mode, the ICC80QSG is ideal for minimal standby constraints in low-load or no-load situations. An implemented secondary-side regulation (SSR) method is recommended for controlling current during the charging of a battery.

The ICC80QSG includes an a flexible on-time mapping at valley changing position and an adaptable maximum on-time limiting input power and current. According to Infineon, “the IC features an externally configurable hysteresis of brown-in and brown-out to protect the primary MOSFET by ensuring it does not get overheated.

For the consumer market, the ICC80QSG is ideal for printers, PCs, TVs, monitors, and audio amplifiers.

Availability

ICC80QSG battery charging ICs are now available in a PG-DSO-8 package. More information is available at infineon.com/icc80qsg.

More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency: infineon.com/green-energy