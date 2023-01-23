Infineon Embeds a PMU and CSA in its 160 V MOTIX 3-Phase Gate Driver IC

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Infineon Munich, Germany. Infineon made available its MOTIX 3-phase 160 V silicon-on-insulator (SOI) gate driver, IC 6ED2742S01Q, with an embedded power management unit (PMU) in a QFN-32 pack including a thermally effective exposed power pad. It contains bootstrap diodes powering three external hi-side bootstrap capacitors by way of a trickle charge pump supporting 100% duty cycle management.

Both high-side and low-side gate drivers provide a 1 A source and 2 A sink current and an independent under-voltage lock-out (UVLO). Level shift losses are diminished by the driver’s ability to high-switch frequencies.

According to Infineon, “The output drivers integrate a high-pulse current buffer stage designed for minimal driver cross-conduction. In addition, a current sense amplifier (CSA) with selectable gain between the low-side supply voltage (V SS) and the low-side power ground return (COM) is integrated.”

The MOTIX 3-phase operates at an industrial temperature range of -40°C to 125°C operating at battery voltages from 10.8 V to 120 V.

Protection features of the 6ED2742S01Q are:

Under-voltage lock-out

Overcurrent protection (with configurable threshold)

Fault communication

Automatic fault recovery

The IC is suited for the following applications, battery-powered industrial BLDC motor control drives that include but not limited to light electric vehicles (LEVs), drones, robotics, and cordless power tools.

For more information, visit www.infineon.com/6ED2742.