Embedded Computing Design

Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications

August 31, 2023

Whitepaper

For battery-powered applications, battery life is extended by improving the efficiency of the entire power supply circuit, and inductor efficiency is often a major consideration in the design.


Careful consideration of inductor efficiency can mean the difference between having your battery work when you need it and having to stop in the middle of an important task to plug it into a charger.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: Speech Recognition on an FPGA, Achronix

August 30, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: XJTAG
XJTAG Attending FPGAworld to Discuss Boundary Scan

August 21, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: OpenHW Group
OpenHW Group Delivering RISC-V CORE-V MCU Dev. Kits

August 17, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Summit 7
Summit 7 Secures Strategies for Small Companies Working with the US DOD

August 29, 2023

MORE