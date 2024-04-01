embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees: Analog, Power, & Related Components

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the Analog, Power, & Related Components category:

Dracula Technologies - LAYER®Vault

LAYER®Vault, introduced in January 2024, revolutionizes energy autonomy for low-power electronics. By harvesting ambient light through non-toxic organic photovoltaic technology, LAYER®Vault combines energy harvesting and storage on a single, flexible film. Its innovative storage layer stores at the backside of the film the energy harvested from ambient light at the front side. This ensures uninterrupted functionality of sensors and other devices, especially in low-light conditions. Eliminating the need for batteries, LAYER®Vault offers sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions while seamlessly integrating into diverse existing electronics designs. Through low-cost inkjet-printed cells, LAYER®Vault breaks the constraints of traditional rigid designs, enabling free-shape flexibility in product design. This feature unlocks endless possibilities for integrating renewable energy solutions into IoT applications such as Smart Buildings, Smart Homes, Asset Tracking, and beyond.

LAYER®Vault deserves to win an award for its groundbreaking innovation in sustainable energy solutions. It is the world’s first combination of low-light OPV energy harvesting and electrical storage on a single, flexible film. LAYER®Vault eliminates the need for disposable batteries, offering a cost-effective and highly sustainable alternative for low-power electronics. Its unmatched performance in low light conditions, coupled with its versatility and longevity, sets a new standard in the industry. LAYER®Vault’s commitment to sustainability, rapid customization, and seamless integration into existing infrastructure make it a game-changer in the IoT market. Several prestigious awards have been previously granted to Dracula Technologies’ products, such as the CES Innovation Award 2021. We were selected as a Solar Impulse #1000 solutions, and the winner of the French Tech 2030 program and the First Factory project.

For more information, visit: https://dracula-technologies.com/layer-vault/?v=29129