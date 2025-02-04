Tria Releases MSC C6-MB-EV Carrier Board for COM Express

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Tria has released a new carrier board for prototyping and development on the COM Express standard.

COM Express is one of the most versatile and scalable COM standards for small and cost-sensitive applications and high-end computing and graphics intensive solutions. It is designed for the latest chipsets and serial signaling protocols, including PCI Express Gen 3, SATA, USB 3.0, and high resolution video interfaces. COM Express provides the highest performance of the many small form factor standards and products available.

Tria MSC C6-MB-EV

The Tria MSC C6-MB-EV is a compact platform designed for developing and prototyping system electronics and software before a specific baseboard becomes available. It reportedly provides the interface infrastructure for the COM Express Type 6 modules and offers various PC type connectors for external access.

With the platform, Tria says it offers a tool to test quickly what’s needed to choose the right product out of MSC’s COM Express portfolio. This development tool also helps to develop software in parallel with the hardware to speed up the integration process, according to the product description.

Features of the board:

Socket for COM Express™ Type 6 modules

PCI Express x16 slot (useable as PEG or x4)

PCI Express Mini Card slot

Four SATA connectors

Four USB 3.0 interfaces

Up to four USB 2.0 ports

Three DisplayPort connectors

LVDS and eDP connectors

VGA connector

GbE interface

SD Card slot

HD audio codec

Super I/O

Various additional COM Express™ specific interfaces

Power supply via ATX-style power connector or 12V-only power jack

Wide power input range

Size 170mm x 170mm

Specifications:

Form Factor: Mini-ITX Flash: SD Card socket Storage Interfaces: 4x SATA up to 6Gb/s USB: 4x USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compliant), 4x USB 2.0 Bus Interfaces: PCI Express™ One PCI Express x4 interface (on PCI Express x16 socket)

also usable as PEG slot LPC LPC bus on 10-pin header

usable for optional POST code display Display Interfaces: DisplayPort Three DisplayPort connectors Embedded DisplayPort One 40-pin eDP connector LVDS One 30-pin Jili connector Network Interface: RJ45 connector for LAN on COMe module, 10/100/1000 Mb/s supported, depending on COM Express module used, two status LED‘s integrated Audio Interface: HD audio codec (Realtek ALC888) routed to 3x audio jacks and SPDIF on 5-pin header Miscellaneous: Feature connector Carrying SMBus, I²C bus, power button, reset button, beeper, HD LED and other system signals Fan 4 pin fan connector

PWM controlled by COM Express module EEPROM One serial EEPROMs on I²C bus One serial EEPROM for LVDS configurati Feature Highlights: Carrier board for COM Express Type 6 pin-out Power Requirement: Standard 20pin ATX power connector and additional ATX12V connector Additional power jack for single voltage supply (wide input range 5V to 20V) Environment: Ambient Temperature

0° … 60°C (operating), -25° … 85°C (storage) Humidity: 5 … 95% (operating, non-condensing), 5 … 95% (storage, non-condensing) Dimensions: 170mm x 170mm

For more details, check it out here.