onsemi Accelerates Silicon Carbide Innovation, Introduces Latest Generation EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – onsemi introduced its latest silicon carbide technology platform, EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs. The company also disclosed plans to release multiple additional generations through 2030.

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs are designed to play a fundamental role in enabling the performance and reliability of next-generation electrical systems at lower cost per kW, thus influencing the adoption and effectiveness of electrification initiatives.

According to the company, the platform possesses the ability to operate at higher switching frequencies and voltages while minimizing power conversion losses. It is essential for a range of automotive and industrial applications such as electric vehicle powertrains, DC fast chargers, solar inverters, and energy storage solutions. The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs are also designed to enable the transition to more efficient, higher-power data centers to meet the increasing energy demands that power a sustainable artificial intelligence engine.

onsemi’s unique design engineering and manufacturing capabilities allow the EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs to achieve a reduction in both conduction and switching losses on the planar architecture. Compared to previous generations, the platform can reduce conduction losses by 30% and turn-off losses by up to 50%1.

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs also offer low specific on-resistance (RSP) with short circuit capability which is critical for the traction inverter market that dominates SiC volume. Per the company, the 1200V M3e die is packaged in onsemi’s discrete and power modules, and delivers more phase current than previous EliteSiC technology, resulting in approximately 20% more output power in the same traction inverter housing. Conversely, a fixed power level can now be designed with 20% less SiC content, saving costs while enabling the design of smaller, lighter, and more reliable systems.

Additionally, onsemi provides a broader portfolio of intelligent power technologies including gate drivers, DC-DC converters, e-Fuses, and more to pair with the EliteSiC M3e platform. The end-end onsemi combination of optimized, co-engineered power switches, drivers, and controllers support advanced features via integration, lowering overall system cost.

By applying the concepts of Moore’s Law to the development of silicon carbide, onsemi can develop multiple generations in parallel and accelerate its roadmap to bring several new EliteSiC products to market at an accelerated pace through 2030.

“We are applying our decades of experience in power semiconductors to push the boundaries of speed and innovation in our engineering and manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising global energy demands,” said Dr. Mrinal Das, senior director of technical marketing, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “There is a huge technical interdependency between the materials, device, and package in silicon carbide. Having full ownership over these key aspects allows us to have control over the design and manufacturing process and bring new generations to market much faster.”

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFET in the industry-standard TO-247-4L package is now sampling.

1 Based on internal testing when compared to the EliteSiC M3T MOSFETs