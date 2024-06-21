Embedded Computing Design

June 21, 2024

Using off-the-shelf transformers to drive SiC FETs

Transformers are an essential component for properly driving and optimizing the use of wide band-gap devices like SiC FETs.


This paper will guide you through the process of selecting from a wide variety of off-the-shelf transformers that are designed for either a specific application or IC controller, or any other SiC FET application you may be working on. It includes a review of popular topologies for these applications and various transformer types.

