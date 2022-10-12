imc Test & Measurement's New Insulated Measurement Module Captures Up to 1500V

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BERLIN. imc's recently released CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 measurement module, part of the company's CANSASfit series of compact, robust modules for CAN-based test tasks, can perform measurements in high-voltage environments — such as mobile applications and test benches in e-mobility and battery testing fields.

The HISO-HV-4 measurement module can capture differential voltages up to 1500V and has 1000V CAT II and reinforced insulation. It also features four channels that include banana laboratory terminals to carry measurement data via CAN-Bus with a maximum data rate of one kilohertz per channel.

The CANSASfit series of insulated modules are designed for data acquisition (DAQ) during mobile tests and enable direct connection of common signals like temperature, voltage, rotational speed, velocity, displacement, and current.

The small CANSASfit clickable housing allows direct mechanical and electrical docking to other fit- modules — especially to the complementing HISO-T-8 and HISO-UT-6 modules— which are designed for temperature sensor measurements (TC, RTD), low voltages, and MEMS accelerometers, all of which have high voltage potential.

