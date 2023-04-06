NI Opens Michigan Engineering Innovation Center to Accelerate the Performance of EVs and AVs with Automotive Manufacturers

The Novi, MI facility will enable manufacturers to collaborate with NI engineers and test early versions of their EV components and ADAS sub-systems

Austin, Texas. NI, formally National Instruments, today announced the opening of its new Engineering Innovation Center in Novi, Michigan. This state-of-the-art test center is designed to enable automotive manufacturers and suppliers to collaborate with NI’s experts on their EV components, such as battery cells and packs, and ADAS sub-systems, improving the quality and safety of the technology in today’s vehicles. Together with NI engineers, customers can improve the performance of their EV and AV products throughout the entire production cycle, ensuring the quality and reliability automotive customers demand.

“Efficient time to market and test operations are critical to ensuring the acceleration of EV and ADAS programs as they become increasingly complex to test” said Drita Roggenbuck, senior vice president and general manager of transportation, NI. “This Innovation Center will allow our customers to use the latest solutions from NI to test the rising software and technology going into vehicles to ensure that it is functioning properly at every step of the process, which is key to propelling the automotive industry forward.”

New approaches for EV powertrain and ADAS testing are more important than ever as these technologies transform the automotive industry. While the standards for this technology continue to evolve, NI’s Engineering Innovation Center is geared toward enabling its customers to collaborate, innovate and build systems with NI experts that will ensure that products are being tested to the newest and highest degree.

NI’s Engineering Innovation Center expands its footprint of dedicated in-person collaboration centers. The Metro Detroit area has long been the North American epicenter for the automotive industry, and with existing innovation centers in global automotive hubs such as Austin, Munich, Shanghai and Tokyo, Novi is the natural next step for NI.

