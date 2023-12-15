Budget Tools Review: Yeapook ADS1014D 2-Channel Oscilloscope and Function Generator

Video

For this Budget Tools Review, I’ve had the chance to try out the Yeapook ADS1014D scope/generator. TL;DR it’s not great, however, can be had for well under $200. Perhaps it could be a good value with some important caveats that I’ll outline in this review article/video.



Stats/Features

According to the unit’s listing, the scope features the following stats and capabilities:

Scope: 2-channel, 100MHz, 1GSa/s, 50mV/div, 240kbit sample depth

Function generator: 14 standard signals, 10MHz max sine wave, only the frequency (not amplitude) is adjustable

Can capture signals and reproduce as an output

First Impressions

While I examine the scope in more detail in the review video, in short, my general impression is that the device has an adequate look and finish for its price point. Its handle could be better, and an easy way to set it at an angle would be nice. The control knobs/buttons are in-line quality-wise with the unit’s price tag. So largely what you’d expect from such a unit.



The literal and figurative bright spot on the ADS1014D is its ample screen. It’s roughly 7 inches measured horizontally, and it is pleasant to look at with a wide viewing angle.

Basic Checkout and Experimentation

Experimenting with this device, the plethora of knobs and buttons are a nice feature as compared to the portable scopes I’ve reviewed in the past, though the layout may take a bit of getting used to. The encoder knobs do not have built-in buttons, meaning you often have to press a separate OK button to enter selections. This may seem like a trivial issue, but it was annoying during my very limited trial, and it would likely be much worse on a constant-use basis.

I tested it with a single 25MHz sine wave from my OWON HDS2102S portable oscilloscope/signal generator, as well as dual-PWM outputs from an Arduino Uno. Both appeared to work fine, but neither should have been especially challenging.

The internal signal generator is a nice feature, and it output a sine wave to my OWON scope without issue, though the peak-to-peak voltage appeared to decrease as the frequency increased. This can also be used with the internal ADS1014D scope inputs. The capture/reproduce function took a bit of fiddling but could be useful.



Another interesting feature is that it is possible to run this on a USB battery pack. However, the manual had some difficult-to-interpret information about power supplies and improper grounding. Use your own judgment here!

Caveats and Limitations:

Taking another look at the device’s listed stats, its 240kbit memory depth is a bit thin, and its 50mV/division sensitivity is on the high side. However, compromises should be expected for this level of instrument. On the other hand, my testing of the unit only went so far (e.g. my signal generator’s 25MHz limitation), and a fair question would be: How does the ADS1014D actually perform at the higher end of its stated abilities? For another take on the unit, see Kerry Wong’s review/teardown:

Long story short, the device is mostly acceptable for measuring frequencies up to 30MHz, at which point readings degrade until they become entirely garbage at 100MHz. Mr. Wong’s refreshingly brutal conclusion: “[He] wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.” Your results/opinions may vary.

Bottom Line: Worth Purchasing?

For under-30MHz measurements, and/or relatively low-speed signal generation, it could be useful. What’s bothersome, however, is that its abilities appear to be grossly overstated per Wong’s video. That being said, for critical applications it would be tough to trust such a device if you’re not sure it lives up to its claims.

After that brilliant advertisement, we are giving one away, and you can enter for a chance to win below. At potentially $0 it is indeed an excellent value, especially for students, or in other applications where a poor reading isn’t the end of the world. At normal retail prices, it might be better to consider an OWON portable scope, or a headless device like Digilent’s Analog Discovery 3.