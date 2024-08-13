USB Oscilloscope from Pico Technology

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Pico Technology The PicoScope 3000E series oscilloscopes, fueled by USB-C, include 2 GS of ultra-deep capture memory gap-free data collection. These devices set the standard for waveform measurement and analysis, excelling in power, performance, and portability.

The PicoScope 3000E Series is designed to work with PicoScope 7 interface, which includes 40 serial protocol decoders by default. These new additions to the PicoScope 3000 lineup merge cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly approach, addressing the broad needs of engineers, technicians, and researchers worldwide.

