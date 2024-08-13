USB Oscilloscope from Pico Technology

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 13, 2024

Image Credit: Pico Technology

The PicoScope 3000E series oscilloscopes, fueled by USB-C, include 2 GS of ultra-deep capture memory gap-free data collection. These devices set the standard for waveform measurement and analysis, excelling in power, performance, and portability.

The PicoScope 3000E Series is designed to work with PicoScope 7 interface, which includes 40 serial protocol decoders by default. These new additions to the PicoScope 3000 lineup merge cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly approach, addressing the broad needs of engineers, technicians, and researchers worldwide.

For more information, visit picotech.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

