Mouser New Product of the Week: Amphenol RF SMA Connectors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Amphenol RF, a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency (RF), microwave, and data transmission system applications, recently introduced a line of SubMiniature version A (SMA) connectors.

The components comprise a wide range of standard and custom SMA products, and are well suited for semiconductor manufacturing and test equipment designs.

Amphenol RF’s SMA Connectors in Action

The SMA series includes PCB- and cable-mount connectors, as well as a variety of adapters, terminators, attenuators, and cable assemblies to meet the demanding requirements of various designs. Amphenol RF also offers custom end-launch solutions, which can be optimized to provide exceptional performance for user-specific PCB configurations

These SMA connectors join a robust portfolio of RF connector types designed to terminate to various micro‐coax cables. Panel mount SMA connectors can be fastened on the inside of a panel or enclosure to provide additional security for sensitive systems. And they can be used in conjunction with pre‐configured RF cable assemblies that are routed within the system to mate with the SMA interface.

Getting Started with Amphenol RF’s SMA Connectors

According to the designers at Amphenol RF, the connector line is performance-enhanced to take better advantage of the capabilities of low-loss type cables. Low loss refers to the cables relative low attenuation (loss) over distance. The most significant difference between standard flexible cable and low-loss coaxial cable is the shielding.

In addition, low loss coaxial cables use solid center conductors which offer lower attenuation than stranded conductors that are sometimes found on flexible style cables. Finally, crimp designs are available in straight plugs, right-angle plugs, and bulkhead jacks for each cable type.

