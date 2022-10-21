Spirent and MVG Power Over-the-Air Antenna Testing

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

PAIGNTON, UK. Spirent Communications plc announced that the Spirent GSS7000 GNSS simulator has been integrated into passive and over-the-air (OTA) antenna test systems from Microwave Vision Group (MVG). The output from Spirent’s GNSS test equipment closely mirrors the real world so that developers can perform representative testing.

MVG's measurement solutions are designed to enable antenna characterization and evaluation for reliability, wireless connectivity, and standards compliance. OTA testing has become more popular for the development of advancing wireless devices that integrate multiple antennas. MVG's near-field test systems aim to attain accurate OTA test measurements on antennas designed for GNSS-enabled networks, systems, and products, as well as satellite communications.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers the option to include Spirent’s GSS7000 as part of our over-the-air test systems,” says Nicolas Gross, Director of R&D at MVG. “Spirent's simulation system's open API allows for a seamless integration into our multi-system test rack. Customers can choose our combined solution with peace of mind.”

As the automotive, aviation, and military industries continue on a path of increased connectivity, the need to ensure smooth interoperability between components and systems rises as well.

This collaboration enables R&D engineers testing in anechoic chambers to create a test environment that incorporates both antenna and vehicle and accurately represents the signal conditions in the real-world, while preserving control and repeatability.

