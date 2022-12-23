Z-Wave Alliance's Z-Wave Source Code Project Now Available to Members

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Beaverton, OR – In an effort to extend code contribution across smart home networks and smart devices, the Z-Wave Alliance announced that the Z-Wave Source Code project is now available on GitHub to Alliance members. The Standards Development Organization’s code project will allow members to provide code to progress the Z-Wave standard.

The Z-Wave wireless communication protocol is designed for control, monitoring, and status reading applications in the home automation market, particularly residential and commercial building automation, with the goal of providing interoperability to smart products and services. The international protocol is an RF-based communications technology known for its support for full mesh networks, operation in the sub-1GHz band, and support for data rates up to 100kbps.

Now, the Z-Wave Source Project is taking this technology one step further by providing a development environment comprised of source code and sample applications, with Silicon Labs being one of the main code contributors. Silicon Labs is also contributing code to Matter 1.0, an IP-based protocol that recently arrived on the scene from the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

Silicon Labs developed a multi-protocol software development kit, the Unify SDK, that will bridge individual wireless IoT protocols, such as Z-Wave and Matter. Now, developers and engineers will be able to connect legacy Z-Wave devices to connect to new Matter devices.

“The Z-Wave Alliance is deeply committed to the global smart home market,” said Mitch Klein, Executive Director of the Z-Wave Alliance. “This year the smart home conversations have focused largely on Matter. Shiny and new, and with big brands supporting the initiative, Matter is bringing a lot of attention to the smart home. This makes it easy to overlook Z-Wave as the most established, trusted, and secure smart home protocol, that also happens to have the largest certified interoperable ecosystem in the market. We firmly expect that Z-Wave will play a key role in connecting devices and delivering the experience users really want.”

For more information, visit: http://z-wavealliance.org