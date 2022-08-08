Energous and Flagship Announce First Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags Energized by WattUp PowerBridges

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Energous Corporation and Flagship announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.

1W WattUp PowerBridge from Energous (Source: Business Wire)

Bridging the insights gap for retailers from online to physical stores, Flagship is helping retailers build the next-gen brick and mortar store. Flagship’s unique technology automatically tracks the movement of items in a store, fitting room, or warehouse, helping retailers understand in-store consumer behavior and garner indispensable and actionable insights such as:

Instant and Automatic Inventory Counts: Of stores, storerooms, and warehouse allowing staff to focus their time on the customer experience.

Loss prevention insights: Keep track of inventory and reduce theft and shrinkage.

Fitting room sessions: Better understand what items customers are trying on, what sizes, and what they ultimately purchase.

Replenishment requirements: Get an accurate end of day stock count for each store indicating which items need to be replenished from the stockroom.

Actionable Merchandising Insights: Know how customers are engaging with products for ultimate floor merchandising, including items tried on, items tried on together, and highest converting items.

Wiliot IoT Pixels are low-cost, active Bluetooth tags that can be attached to nearly anything, with sensors that can monitor light, humidity, proximity, and temperature, among other inputs. In the deployment program, multiple IoT Pixels are simultaneously energized by Energous’ WattUp PowerBridges, enabling them to transfer data that is bridged through the Energous transmitter which intelligently filters and relays the tag data to the Wiliot Cloud.

The Australian retail store deployment is a pilot program that includes thousands of Wiliot tags and is deployed by Flagship, a retail technology company that gives physical stores the ability to track their products in real-time while unlocking detailed customer browsing insights. The Wiliot tags in Flagship’s retail deployment are capturing important information such as stock integrity (in-store inventory, location) as well as which sizes are being tried on and purchased.

“Though physical stores today face myriad challenges to their business, they feature an unrivalled ability to capture real-time stock and purchasing data that delivers incredible insights,” said Simon Molnar, founder & CEO of Flagship. “However, if the IoT devices responsible for capturing that data lose power or are otherwise unreliable, so too is that data. We’re thrilled at the progress of the joint pilot program with Energous to provide reliable over-the-air wireless power to thousands of in-store Wiliot IoT Pixel tags and look forward to continuing the partnership.”

Capable of powering multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous send power to, and can act as, a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels, trackers, IoT tags, batteryless devices, and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters create a WattUp Wireless Power Network capable of covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, and more. The WattUp Wireless Power Network provides consistent levels of power for IoT devices, while eliminating the costly need to manage and replace batteries or rely on restrictive wires and cables. This innovation ushers in a new reality of mobile, waterproof, smaller, maintenance-free, and easier-to-implement devices.

