On-Demand Webcast: Connect your IoT products to the cloud faster, easier and securely

By Embedded E-cast

October 27, 2022

Making IoT products is hard — especially if you want to build a great, profitable product on a tight schedule with limited resources and technical knowledge. Find out how to get around these challenges using one simple, cost-effective solution: Infineon’s AIROC™ Cloud Connectivity Manager, which supports AWS IoT Expresslink.

This webcast covers:

  • What is the solution and how does it work?
  • Target audience for CCM
  • Key benefits
  • How it works
  • Ideal uses cases and key applications
  • How you can learn more

