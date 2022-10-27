On-Demand Webcast: Connect your IoT products to the cloud faster, easier and securely
October 27, 2022
Making IoT products is hard — especially if you want to build a great, profitable product on a tight schedule with limited resources and technical knowledge. Find out how to get around these challenges using one simple, cost-effective solution: Infineon’s AIROC™ Cloud Connectivity Manager, which supports AWS IoT Expresslink.
This webcast covers:
- What is the solution and how does it work?
- Target audience for CCM
- Key benefits
- How it works
- Ideal uses cases and key applications
- How you can learn more