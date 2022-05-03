High-Performance PC104 Embedded Computer Available in VersaLogic's Turnkey Evaluation Program

Press Release

Image Provided by VersaLogic Corporation VersaLogic Corporation announces that their powerful Xeon 6-core "Sabertooth" embedded computer is the latest product to be added to their Turnkey Evaluation System loaner program.

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry's most trusted computer company, announces that their powerful Xeon 6-core "Sabertooth" embedded computer is the latest product to be added to their Turnkey Evaluation System loaner program.

Instant Evaluation

Billed as "The easiest way to evaluate an embedded board," VersaLogic offers their popular board-level products as boxed, turnkey systems, complete with an installed OS, for quick and easy testing and evaluation.

"These ready-to-power-up systems save a ton of time for initial testing," said Len Crane, VersaLogic's President. "Just turn it on, load your application, and see how it performs. These Turnkey Eval Systems eliminate 95% of the setup required to evaluate board-level products."

VersaLogic's Turnkey Evaluation loan program provides no-charge loaner evaluation systems that are enclosed, powered, and preloaded with Windows or Linux OS. They are ready to run customer applications, enabling hands-on testing in record time. The high-performance Sabertooth with 128 GB NVMe SSD storage and 32 GB ECC RAM is now available under this program.

Easy as 1, 2, 3

The program is accessed via a form on VersaLogic's website. Qualified customers are shipped a complete pre-configured loaner system. The user can see how the selected embedded board performs with their application to quickly decide if the product is the right fit.

High performance / high reliability / high security

The Sabertooth embedded computer features Intel®'s 9th Generation Xeon 6-Core processor with error-correcting memory. It also includes a TPM 2.0 security chip, on-board power regulation, 3-Bank PCIe/104 expansion connector, Two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB (two USB 3.1 and four USB 2.0 ports). It's designed for hostile environments with an operating temperature range from -40° to +85°C and shock/vibration tested to MIL-STD-202H requirements.

Find out more

The Sabertooth evaluation systems are available now from VersaLogic Corp. To find out about the Sabertooth, or the Turnkey Evaluation program, contact [email protected] or call 503-747-2261. On the web find details at www.versalogic.com/evaluation-program.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability and long life. A 45+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being "the industry's most trusted embedded computer company." For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.