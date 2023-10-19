Embedded Computing Design

IC Nexus Displays Ruggedness in its PCap Touchscreens
Image Credit: IC Nexus

IC Nexus introduced its NSD3310WX-HL-KK3, a 10-inch TFT LCD display that sets new standards in ruggedness, affordability, and performance. The display leverages a 64-bit Cortex-A35 CPU and connects via Dual 10/100M/Gb Ethernet (LAN2 optional). It consists of a projected capacitive (PCap) touchscreen display at 1280 x 800 pixels and brightness standard of 1000cd/m². The display is protected by high impact resistance cover glass that meets IK08 standard.

The NSD3310WX-HL-KK3 is ideal for EV chargers, industrial equipment, smart home consoles, digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) systems, kiosks, and other smart devices.

Additional Highlights

  • Long backlight lifetime (70K hours)
  • Dual display interfaces
  • I/O: USB, RS232/485, GPIO, I2C
  • PoE (Power over Ethernet) capable (optional)
  • Multi-band LTE/5G module (optional)
  • OS: Android, Ubuntu, Debian
  • -20oC~70oC operating temperature

For more information, visit icnexus.com.tw.

 

