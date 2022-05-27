Product of the Week: Atrust RPA100 PC150 Remote PC Array with Intel i3 CPU

5G connectivity and demand for edge computing have made hyperconverged infrastructure mandatory. If only that infrastructure was user-friendly, easily-deployable, and available off the shelf.

To reduce the cost and time to market of hyperconverged infrastructure solutions for the intelligent edge, Atrust has released the latest in their family of remote PC arrays (RPAs): The RPA100. Containing 20 physical PC cartridges that run the Windows 10/11 Pro OS, a Broadcom-based 44-port Ethernet switch, a KVM switch, and a local management console in an all-in-one system that eliminates the need for costly and complex hypervisors, the RPA100 is a 1U rackmount capable of delivering CPU, memory, storage, and network switching functionality for multiple workloads and users.

All of these resources can be accessed via 5x RJ-45 ports (4x GbE ports, 1x management), 3x USB 2.0 hosts, and a VGA interface.

To facilitate all these resources, the array equips a dual-core Intel® Core™ i3 processor, up to 16 GM of memory, and 256 GB of storage. For example, the onboard 3.0 GHz Core™ processor includes Intel® vPro, which comes with Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) that allows secure remote platform interfacing, management, and control.

These, along with other features, make the RPA100 ideal for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) use cases at the edge.

The Atrust RPA100 in Action

Intel AMT doesn’t just benefit end users of the RPA100 – it helps developers out as well. For instance, the platform is packaged with the Atrust Chassis Manager (ACM) management software, a graphical user interface for PC and cartridge management that provides access to remote monitoring and control functions for the chassis, switches, and PC cartridges.

Abilities of the ACM software include:

View details, health information, and configure the chassis, cartridges, and network switch

Monitor and control the KVM switch

Configure the cartridge BIOS and OS settings

View and update firmware

Configure Alert mails and SNMP traps

View system event logs

In addition, ACM provides access to data about the RPA100’s host CPU, status of the hot-swappable fan, and redundant 550W power supplies.

The 44-port GbE switch means a dual GbE NIC is available per PC cartridge so that resources can be accessed as flexibly and consistently as necessary through VPNs or direct remote delivery.

Getting Started with the Atrust RPA100

Despite all of its features and flexibility, the RPA100 is a green product that consumes 75% less energy and uses 80% fewer materials than comparable hyperconverged infrastructure implementations. According to Atrust, it’s shown 25% energy savings and 40% cost reductions over competing Intel architecture-based solutions designed with a Xen hypervisor. At those numbers, organizations looking to increase intelligence at the digital edge almost have no choice but to give it a look.

You can find out more about the Atrust RPA100 on the company’s website at www.atrustcorp.com/product/index/path/128_129/id/122/language/en_us.html. There you’ll find more specific information on the array’s specs, accessories, and contact information.

