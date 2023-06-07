Embedded Executive Podcast: Is the Gov Killing the Embedded Industry? IntervalZero
June 07, 2023
A few years ago, businesses reaped big benefits from federal tax cuts. However, that money needed to come from somewhere.
Unfortunately, it didn’t work out exactly how the Fed expected, and it’s putting the clamps on some of the smaller companies in our engineering space. To understand exactly what that means and the effect it’s having and will continue to have in our space, I spoke to Jeff Hibbard, the CEO IntervalZero on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.