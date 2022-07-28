Market Research Future Reports Expects Significant Growth in the IoT Cloud Platform Market

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Market Research Future

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports, the global According to Market Research Future, the IoT cloud platform market is expected to grow its value to USD 8.67 Billion with a CAGR of 31.2% by 2023.

Many heterogenous companies looking to further expand their enterprise, has created this main stream growth. With fresh ideas furthering the developments being made in artificial intelligence and machine learning, organizations are understanding the need for connected device architecture. During the review period performed by Market Research Future Reports, the team looked into the following sectors of growth including healthcare, transportation, and industrial. Having better technology leads to better smart devices that are then accessible to many differing performers in each sector. The growth is also contributed by the ease of utilization and cost-effectiveness increases.

According to Market Research Future Reports the IoT Cloud Platform Market is segmented as follows:

Based On Deployment, the global Internet of Things cloud platform market can be classified into public, hybrid, and private

Based On The Platform, the global Internet of Things cloud platform market can be classified into connectivity management, application enablement, and device management.

Based On Service, the global Internet of Things cloud platform market can be classified into professional services and managed services.

Based On Vertical, the global Internet of Things cloud platform market can be classified into retail, healthcare, finance, hospitality, government, Automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, media & entertainment, and education.

Based On Organization Size, the global Internet of Things cloud platform market can be classified into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Based On The Region, the global Internet of Things cloud platform market can be classified into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

For access to the complete report, click here.