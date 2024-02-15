Embedded Computing Design

UP Bridge the Gap: UP 7000

February 15, 2024

Product

Image Credit: UP Bridge the Gap

Product Description:

UP 7000 is the 3rd generation of credit card-sized developer board to our UP Boards series. Powered by the latest Intel®️ Processor N-series platform (formerly Alder Lake-N), UP 7000 offers higher computing performance and dual-channel LPDDR5 memory. It is enhanced for IoT to build efficient solutions for various applications, such as automation, digital signage, IoT gateway, and retail services.

Thanks to the Intel®️ UHD Graphics Gen12, it offers up to 24EUs with higher graphics capability compared to UP 4000. This platform comes with 1x HDMI 1.4b supporting 4K UHD (3840×2160) at 30Hz for high resolution display.

Just like every UP Boards series, the UP 7000 has support 40-pin HAT GPIO with the same connector and pin definition, giving the developers the freedom to turn their ideas into success. It is very convenient to use and supports different operating systems like Windows and Linux.

With 12V standard industrial power input and TPM 2.0 on board, the UP 7000 is designed to be used in any industrial environment with hardware security features. Check out more features below and start creating your own projects!

Highlights:

  • Intel®️ Processor N-series
  • Onboard LPDDR5 Memory, up to 8GB
  • Onboard eMMC Storage, up to 64GB
  • 1Gigabit LAN x 1
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) x 3, 10-pin USB 2.0 x 2/UART x 1
  • 40-pin GPIO x 1

Product Website Link:https://up-board.org/up-7000/

Datasheet Link:https://up-board.org/images/UP-7000/UP-7000-datasheet.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://up-shop.org/default/up-7000-series.html

