CEVA Bluetooth® 5.3 Platform IP Supports Auracast™ Broadcast Audio

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

CEVA Inc., a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, announced that it’s latest RivieraWaves Bluetooth® 5.3 IP family now supports Auracast™ broadcast audio, the new audio sharing standard based on the Bluetooth LE Audio broadcasting specification, unveiled by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

Auracast broadcast audio is set to transform the shared audio experience, enabling an unlimited number of Auracast receiver-compliant devices such as TWS earbuds, headphones, hearing aids, and wireless speakers to simultaneously receive audio broadcast from one or several Auracast transmitter devices.



The recently published Bluetooth SIG 2022 market update forecasts that the number of Bluetooth audio streaming device shipments will grow at a 7% CAGR to reach 1.8 billion annual shipments by 2026, with earbud shipments growing 3x in that time. The new Auracast broadcast audio is set to provide opportunities for innovation, including the enablement of personal and location-based audio sharing. Potential use case examples include flight-specific audio broadcasts at an airport, multi-language options at the movie theater or museum, and a host of assistance features in public spaces for the hearing impaired that can be broadcast directly to hearing aids.

CEVA offers both Bluetooth LE and Dual Mode IP platforms, including baseband controller, radio, and full software protocol stack, compliant with Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio, and Auracast. CEVA’s BlueBud Bluetooth audio turnkey platform offers a complete wireless audio experience, targeting TWS earbuds, smartwatches, wireless microphones, and speakers.

