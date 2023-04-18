Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Bob Yang, Executive Director for Business Development, Taifang Technology

April 18, 2023

If you’re looking to sense vibrations, check out Taifang Technology and its elastic-wave technology. They are sensing vibrations that are so small you can’t really receive them any other way.

For example, if the sensor is embedded into a automobile, it can detect immediately, within 10 ms, when contact is made with the car. It can also report if someone is trying to break into a car. But there are tons of applications outside of automotive. To understand how it works, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Bob Yang, the Executive Director for Business Development for Taifang Technology.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

