Embedded Executive: Bob Yang, Executive Director for Business Development, Taifang Technology

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

If you’re looking to sense vibrations, check out Taifang Technology and its elastic-wave technology. They are sensing vibrations that are so small you can’t really receive them any other way.

For example, if the sensor is embedded into a automobile, it can detect immediately, within 10 ms, when contact is made with the car. It can also report if someone is trying to break into a car. But there are tons of applications outside of automotive. To understand how it works, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Bob Yang, the Executive Director for Business Development for Taifang Technology.