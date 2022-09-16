Eutelsat Connects LoRaWAN Network to ThingPark Exchange Roaming Hub

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Paris, France. Eutelsat and Actility jointly annonced ThingPark Exchange, a platform that combines IoT data aggregated from over 20 on-ground and satellite LoRaWAN IoT networks. Eutelsat’s LoRaWAN-compatible Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service, based on a fleet of nano satellites, will provide an IoT space network that can partner with existing terrestrial LPWAN infrastructure without additional terrestrial gateways, thereby extending LPWA network coverage across the globe.

The ThingPark platform helps manage hybrid connectivity, as well as the necessary application platform integration so that data can travel to supported cloud IoT platforms: Microsoft Azure, Cumulocity, AWS IoT Core, PTC Thingworx, and others.

When cracks in coverage are found, LoRaWAN-based IoT sensors will switch from an on-ground LoRaWAN network to LEO-based one to ensure that connected IoT devices can continue to transmit data regardless of their location. LoRaWAN terrestrial connectivity providers connected to ThingPark Exchange will enable Eutelsat’s satellite coverage through its “extended coverage” services.