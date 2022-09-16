Embedded Computing Design

Eutelsat Connects LoRaWAN Network to ThingPark Exchange Roaming Hub

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 16, 2022

News

Eutelsat Connects LoRaWAN Network to ThingPark Exchange Roaming Hub

Paris, France. Eutelsat and Actility jointly annonced ThingPark Exchange, a platform that combines IoT data aggregated from over 20 on-ground and satellite LoRaWAN IoT networks. Eutelsat’s LoRaWAN-compatible Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service, based on a fleet of nano satellites, will provide an IoT space network that can partner with existing terrestrial LPWAN infrastructure without additional terrestrial gateways, thereby extending LPWA network coverage across the globe.

The ThingPark platform helps manage hybrid connectivity, as well as the necessary application platform integration so that data can travel to supported cloud IoT platforms: Microsoft Azure, Cumulocity, AWS IoT Core, PTC Thingworx, and others.

When cracks in coverage are found, LoRaWAN-based IoT sensors will switch from an on-ground LoRaWAN network to LEO-based one to ensure that connected IoT devices can continue to transmit data regardless of their location. LoRaWAN terrestrial connectivity providers connected to ThingPark Exchange will enable Eutelsat’s satellite coverage through its “extended coverage” services.

3 pictures about Eutelsat

Use cases include fixed asset and infrastructure monitoring, such as pipelines, dams, greenhouses, or sub-stations; and mobile asset tracking and monitoring, such as trailers, shipping containers, or food supplies. This solution can be beneficial for rural areas thatt experience coverage gaps, as well as critical IoT use cases. 

For more information, visit https://www.actility.com/iot-roaming-solution/.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Networking & 5G - LP-WAN
Analog & Power
Sensata Technologies’ Lithium Balance n3-BMS Adds ASIL C for High- Voltage EVs

September 13, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security Announce a Joint Automotive Switch Firmware Solution with Pre-Integrated Cyber Security Functionality

September 16, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Product of the Week: APLEX’s PhanTAM Stainless Steel Panel PC and Display Solution Series

September 6, 2022

MORE
Security
Accelerating Time-to-Market using an Integrated High-Assurance Software Stack

September 16, 2022

MORE