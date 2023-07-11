ZettaScale Announces Availability of Cloud-to-Microcontroller Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

PARIS. ZettaScale Technology recently announced the availability of Zetta, a platform designed to unify communication, storage, and computation across the spectrum from microcontrollers to data centers. Zetta is cloud agnostic and supports the provisioning, monitoring, and managing of infrastructure from cloud to microcontroller and back.

Zetta is centered around tthe company's Zenoh protocol, which ensures time-, space-, and energy-efficient communication across the continuum. The platform is also compatible with mainstream protocols like DDS, MQTT, OPC-UA, as well as databases like InfluxDB, RocksDB, and MariaDB.

“Zetta is the first and only platform that is able to unify communication, computation and storage and to do that with a single underlying technology, which is Zenoh,” said Angelo Corsaro, Ph.D., CEO/CTO at ZettaScale. “In addition, it is the only platform on the market that provides users with unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store data where it makes the most sense for their systems. This will be a game changer for many domains, including robotics, automotive and IoT, in general. It will lead to faster system development, increased performance and, more importantly, less energy used overall.”

The Zetta platform has a limited number of spaces available for evaluation here. The company plans to provide more information, including tthe platform's general availability, later this summer.