Embedded Computing Design

Premio Offers UL Certified Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 08, 2023

News

Image Credit: Premio

Los Angeles, California. Premio Inc. released that its industrial edge platforms have attained UL (Underwriter Laboratories) Listed compliance, meeting the IEC 62368-1 3rd Edition* standards defined by UL 62368-1 Ed. 3. The certification gives system developers a wide variety of UL-Listed industrial computers supporting mission-critical safety. 

Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc. said, “We understand the importance of safety and reliability, especially in mission-critical applications, and by achieving UL certification it re-affirms our position as a trusted manufacture of industrial rugged edge solutions."

UL 62368-1 3rd Edition Compliant

  • RCO-1000-EHL Series Rugged Fanless Mini Computer
  • RCO-3000-CML Series Small Form Factor Computer
  • RCO-6000-CML Series AI Edge Inference Computer
  • BCO-1000-EHL Series Fanless Mini Computer
  • BCO-2000-RYZ Series Fanless Mini Computer
  • BCO-2000-WHL Series Fanless Mini Computer

"Obtaining UL certification and compliance for safety in North America is the holy-grail for industry-wide product recognition and Premio is thrilled our enterprise customers can accelerate into the market with our UL-Listed industrial computers,” said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc.

For more information, visit premioinc.com/pages/ul-listed.

*The UL62368-1 3rd Edition standard focuses on safety requirements for information technology equipment, audio/video equipment, and telecommunications equipment.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

