Premio Offers UL Certified Systems
August 08, 2023
Los Angeles, California. Premio Inc. released that its industrial edge platforms have attained UL (Underwriter Laboratories) Listed compliance, meeting the IEC 62368-1 3rd Edition* standards defined by UL 62368-1 Ed. 3. The certification gives system developers a wide variety of UL-Listed industrial computers supporting mission-critical safety.
Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc. said, “We understand the importance of safety and reliability, especially in mission-critical applications, and by achieving UL certification it re-affirms our position as a trusted manufacture of industrial rugged edge solutions."
UL 62368-1 3rd Edition Compliant
- RCO-1000-EHL Series Rugged Fanless Mini Computer
- RCO-3000-CML Series Small Form Factor Computer
- RCO-6000-CML Series AI Edge Inference Computer
- BCO-1000-EHL Series Fanless Mini Computer
- BCO-2000-RYZ Series Fanless Mini Computer
- BCO-2000-WHL Series Fanless Mini Computer
"Obtaining UL certification and compliance for safety in North America is the holy-grail for industry-wide product recognition and Premio is thrilled our enterprise customers can accelerate into the market with our UL-Listed industrial computers,” said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc.
For more information, visit premioinc.com/pages/ul-listed.
*The UL62368-1 3rd Edition standard focuses on safety requirements for information technology equipment, audio/video equipment, and telecommunications equipment.