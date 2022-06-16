Mirabilis Design VisualSim Antenna Designers

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Mirabilis Design Inc. VisualSim Antenna Designer is a datasheet-driven antenna simulation platform for communication system feasibility, evaluate antenna response to real-life scenarios and compare antennas for an application.

VisualSim Antenna Designer can be used by RF Architects, communication designers, and system engineers to evaluate the antenna as a component or in the context of a complete communication system behavior (protocol, baseband, RF, antenna, and channel). Antenna evaluation can be performed by varying the frequency, distances between antennas, signal strength, path loss, RF gain, multi-antenna scenarios, and channel types. Designers can use this software with limited knowledge of Electromagnetics, Antenna Theory and Radio Frequency.