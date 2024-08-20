Embedded Computing Design

Seeed Studio Announced Ultra-Small Raspberry Pi RP2350 Powered XIAO RP2350

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 20, 2024

News

Image Credit: Seeed Studio

Seeed Studio introduced its XIAO RP2350, what it is billing as one of the smallest MicroPython-Ready Dev Boards powered by Raspberry Pi RP2350 in a XIAO form factor. For the compact size, the board includes 19 GPIOs, an RGB LED, battery management, and more. Developers can simplistically add displays, sensors, motors, LED matrix, and expansion boards. MicroPython C and C++ is supported out of the box.

Highlights:

  • 19 GPIOs (8 more than previous XIAOs)
  • Dual-core and dual-architecture (Arm and RISC-V) RP2350 chip with FPU
  • Secure boot and encrypted bootloader to protect code

For more information, visit seeedstudio.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

