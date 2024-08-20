Seeed Studio Announced Ultra-Small Raspberry Pi RP2350 Powered XIAO RP2350

Image Credit: Seeed Studio

Seeed Studio introduced its XIAO RP2350, what it is billing as one of the smallest MicroPython-Ready Dev Boards powered by Raspberry Pi RP2350 in a XIAO form factor. For the compact size, the board includes 19 GPIOs, an RGB LED, battery management, and more. Developers can simplistically add displays, sensors, motors, LED matrix, and expansion boards. MicroPython C and C++ is supported out of the box.