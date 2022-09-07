Time Critical OT Software System from IOTech is now on the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by IOTech

RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture (ISA) built on the principles of the reduced instruction set computer (RISC), which was first created at the University of California, Berkley. It enables open modular building blocks necessary for contemporary computing.

The partnership between IOTech and Intel will open up innovative use cases and related business applications that can use recent developments in edge computing, AI/ML, OT connectivity, and Industrial IoT.

Edge Xrt is intended for high-performance edge computing, such as real-time signal processing and industrial control applications across a range of vertical markets. These include

Building management

Renewable energy

Factory automation

Retail

Hospitality

Edge Xrt makes it easier to construct real-time edge applications and integrate them with higher-level business IT, SCADA, and cloud applications.

Edge Xrt is appropriate for a variety of industrial use cases, including microcontroller-based systems where CPU and memory resources are constrained, thanks to its minimal memory footprint and effective utilization of computing resources.

The product's multi-vendor OT connection, cloud interoperability, and high-performance, real-time edge processing capabilities are being used by significant industrial OEMs and ISVs to develop a new generation of protocol-agnostic edge solutions.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with IOTech and offer our customers an edge computing platform on the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V,” said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures, Intel Corporation. “It creates real business opportunities in a variety of industrial IoT markets where connectivity at the edge is crucial, time-critical and resource-constrained.”

“We're excited to announce our support for the Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V platform,” said Keith Steele, CEO, IOTech Systems. “The flexibility and choice the product brings to the RISC-V community, in combination with IOTech's edge software, provides a great solution that can be used as the basis for a new generation of embedded industrial applications.”

For more information about Edge Xrt for Intel Pathfinder RISC-V cores, contact IOTech.

To start your journey on Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V, visit pathfinder.intel.com