Arestech Solution Inc.: SB-5000 - Modular Fanless Box PC with Intel 12th / 13th LGA1700 Processor
January 18, 2024
Product
Product Description:
SB-5000 is equipped with dual DDR5 4800/5600 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB (ECC and unbuffered) of system memory, supports two 2.5" HDD/SSD and two M.2 M-Key 2280 sockets, this high-performance industrial computer delivers sufficient storage for massive data processing. When it comes to expansion, it offers one full-size of Mini PCI Express slot with a SIM holder, one M.2 E-Key 2230 socket and one M.2 B-Key 2242/3042/3052 socket with a SIM holder enabling the system to accommodate 5G modules. This intelligent edge computing system supports rich I/O options, including two 2.5GbE LAN ports (Intel®️ I226-LM) and optional four GbE or four PoE+, six RS-232/422/485, nine USB3.2 Gen2, one VGA, three DisplayPort 1.2a or three optional HDMI, Mic-in and Line-out for audio, and two flexible I/O windows for additional functional expansion possibilities.
Highlights:
- Supports 13th/12th Gen Intel®️ LGA 1700 Processors
- 2 x Intel®️ 2.5GbE supporting Wake-on-LAN and PXE
- 2 x DDR5 4800/5600MHz SO-DIMM, Max 64GB
- Quad Display: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x VGA
- Multiple Storage Capability (M.2, SATA SSD)
- 9~48V DC Input with Power Ignition Function
Product Website Link:https://www.arestech.com.tw/newsletter-detail/show-1317637.htm
Datasheet Link:https://www.arestech.com.tw/sb-5000-sb-5000.html