Arestech Solution Inc.: SB-5000 - Modular Fanless Box PC with Intel 12th / 13th LGA1700 Processor

Image Credit: Arestech Solution Inc.

Product Description:

SB-5000 is equipped with dual DDR5 4800/5600 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB (ECC and unbuffered) of system memory, supports two 2.5" HDD/SSD and two M.2 M-Key 2280 sockets, this high-performance industrial computer delivers sufficient storage for massive data processing. When it comes to expansion, it offers one full-size of Mini PCI Express slot with a SIM holder, one M.2 E-Key 2230 socket and one M.2 B-Key 2242/3042/3052 socket with a SIM holder enabling the system to accommodate 5G modules. This intelligent edge computing system supports rich I/O options, including two 2.5GbE LAN ports (Intel®️ I226-LM) and optional four GbE or four PoE+, six RS-232/422/485, nine USB3.2 Gen2, one VGA, three DisplayPort 1.2a or three optional HDMI, Mic-in and Line-out for audio, and two flexible I/O windows for additional functional expansion possibilities.