Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Solutions: Infineon's PSoC 4100SMAX

July 20, 2023

Video

Adding touch capability to your display can be a tricky endeavor, especially if that display is aimed at an industrial application, where the conditions may be less than perfect. In this video, you'll see how Infineon addresses the issue with a product that works just as well in consumer products as industrial.

AI & Machine Learning
Sensory Launches VoiceHub 2.0, Integrating Generative AI for the Development and Prototyping of Voice UIs

July 20, 2023

Networking & 5G
Image Credit: CEVA
CEVA Supports Channel Sounding in its RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP

June 29, 2023

Open Source
Caption: Experimental setup / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Analog Capacitive Sensing With PCB Traces

July 19, 2023

Processing
Image Credit: Logic Fruit
FPGA Insights and Trends 2023: Unleashing the Power of FPGA

July 20, 2023

