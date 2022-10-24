Migrate from DOCSIS to Fiber with Airoha

Embedded Computing Design

Hsinchu, Taiwan. Airoha Technology announced it began to provide a Broadband System-on-Chip (SOC) solution powered by RDK-B that enables the use of current hardware and software with coaxial cable and DOCSIS interface standards. The Airoha provided software supports routing for Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee.

With provided customer-provided equipment(CPE)  the RDK-B  and software is pre-installed for easier upgrades to systems currently installed. Customers can manage differing OLT (Optical Line Terminal) components as before, but with the added benefits of fiber. Jason Briggs, President and GM of RDK, said, “Thanks to Airoha Technology, CPE manufacturers now have more choices to acquire chipsets that come pre-integrated and shipped with RDK-B as the default software stack to help operators transition to fiber.”  

For more information, visit www.airoha.com.

 

