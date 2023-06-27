Newracom Updates its Wi-Fi HaLow SoC

Embedded Computing Design

Irvine, California. Newracom will soon release its Wi-Fi HaLow System-on-a-Chip (SoC) , the NRC7394, the heir apparent of the first Wi-Fi HaLow SoC (NRC7292). Updated features include an embedded on-chip amplifier and an area of 6mm x 6mm.  It delivers comprehensive compatibility with IEEE 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow) supporting enhanced performance and utilization of 1, 2, and 4 MHz channels within the frequency range of 750-950 MHz.

"Our engineering team has expanded the advantages of Wi-Fi HaLow with our NRC7392 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, empowering our customers to develop new IoT solutions that meet the requirements of low power, enabling a next generation of Wi-Fi HaLow devices," stated Dr. Sok Kyu Lee, CEO at NEWRACOM. "Our company has worked tirelessly to create the next innovation in Wi-Fi HaLow."

Wi-Fi HaLow was designed specifically for IoT devices aiding them with Sub GHz execution of Wi-Fi assisting long-range communication of up to 1.5 km. “The NRC7394 delivers the full capabilities of Wi-Fi HaLow with long range, low power, and high throughput," said David Kim, Vice President of Product Development.

For more information, visit newracom.com

 

