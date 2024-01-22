Cincoze's CDS Technology

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze continues to enhance its portfolio with its P2202 and P1201 platforms ideal for mobile applications such as AGV/AMR, control cabinets, and limited space applications . Cincoze's unique one computer with two purposes function has been a standout feature leveraging CDS (Convertible Display System) technology to seamlessly transition between slim embedded computers and versatile panel PCs.

P2202

  • Two Intel Core i3/i5 U-Series (Alder Lake-P) CPU
  • up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz
  • 254.5 x 190 x 41.5 mm
  • 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
  • Mini PCIe 
  • M.2 Key E slots
  • -40°C to 70°C

P1201

  • Intel Atom x6425E (Elkhart Lake)
  • 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz
  • 1 GbE LAN,
  • USB3.2 Gen2
  • M.2 Key E slot  

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

