Cincoze's CDS Technology

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze continues to enhance its portfolio with its P2202 and P1201 platforms ideal for mobile applications such as AGV/AMR, control cabinets, and limited space applications . Cincoze's unique one computer with two purposes function has been a standout feature leveraging CDS (Convertible Display System) technology to seamlessly transition between slim embedded computers and versatile panel PCs.

P2202

Two Intel Core i3/i5 U-Series (Alder Lake-P) CPU

up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz

254.5 x 190 x 41.5 mm

4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

Mini PCIe

M.2 Key E slots

-40°C to 70°C

P1201

Intel Atom x6425E (Elkhart Lake)

32GB of DDR4 3200MHz

1 GbE LAN,

USB3.2 Gen2

M.2 Key E slot