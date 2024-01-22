Cincoze's CDS Technology
January 22, 2024
Cincoze continues to enhance its portfolio with its P2202 and P1201 platforms ideal for mobile applications such as AGV/AMR, control cabinets, and limited space applications . Cincoze's unique one computer with two purposes function has been a standout feature leveraging CDS (Convertible Display System) technology to seamlessly transition between slim embedded computers and versatile panel PCs.
P2202
- Two Intel Core i3/i5 U-Series (Alder Lake-P) CPU
- up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz
- 254.5 x 190 x 41.5 mm
- 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
- Mini PCIe
- M.2 Key E slots
- -40°C to 70°C
P1201
- Intel Atom x6425E (Elkhart Lake)
- 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz
- 1 GbE LAN,
- USB3.2 Gen2
- M.2 Key E slot