Complete Edge Processing and Connectivity Options within Laird's Tungsten700 SMARC SoM

By Chad Cox

July 21, 2023

Complete Edge Processing and Connectivity Options within Laird's Tungsten700 SMARC SoM
Image Credit Laird Connectivity

Akron, Ohio. Laird Connectivity is setting to release the Tungsten700 SMARC System-On-Module (SoM) operating with a MediaTek Genio 700 processor and Laird Connectivity's imminent Sona MT320 Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.3 module that was designed after the MediaTek Filogic 320 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo radio. The combination forms a complete compute and connectivity solution.

"The Tungsten700 heralds the start of our collaboration with MediaTek to bring smartphone comparable processing and features to the embedded IoT space, leveraging MediaTek's decades of experience in next-generation connectivity and computing to create a smart, efficient, high-end connected system," said Dan Kephart, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity.

Integrated into the platform is Arm DynamIQ combining dual-core 2.2 GHz Arm Cortex-A78 and hexa-core Arm Cortex-A55 operating at 2.0 GHz. AI performance supports up to 4 TOPS with the SoM leveraging an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, 4K video codecs, audio DSP, and 32MP video HDR ISP.

To adjust to future upgrades simply, the Tungsten700 follows the SMARC 2.1.1 standard of 82mm x 50mm, with a SMARC edge connector, on board ethernet PHYs, and a USB hub controller. A wide range of operating systems are supported including Yocto Linux, Android, and Ubuntu.

Applications:

  • Industrial Vision Systems
  • Smart Signage
  • Retail POS
  • Industrial Tablets and Handhelds
  • industrial IoT Gateways
  • Autonomous and Automated Robots and Vehicles

For more information, visit lairdconnect.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

