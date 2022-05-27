First In-House Designed Core from Ampere, the AmpereOne

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Ampere Computing Ampere revealed its plans to design its own processor cores last year as a means to supple a more attuned product to hyperscalers’ needs Ampere recently stated its first in-house cloud native processor core designs will be named the AmpereOne.

Instead of having to rely on Arm for its reference designs, AmpereOne is a first for Ampere, as a fully self-designed core. The AmpereOne is a 5nm TSMC processor with PCIe Gen5 and DDR5 memory support.

The move will bring Ampere closer to becoming a true alternative to AMD and Intel.

