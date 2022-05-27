First In-House Designed Core from Ampere, the AmpereOne
May 27, 2022
News
Ampere revealed its plans to design its own processor cores last year as a means to supple a more attuned product to hyperscalers’ needs Ampere recently stated its first in-house cloud native processor core designs will be named the AmpereOne.
Instead of having to rely on Arm for its reference designs, AmpereOne is a first for Ampere, as a fully self-designed core. The AmpereOne is a 5nm TSMC processor with PCIe Gen5 and DDR5 memory support.
The move will bring Ampere closer to becoming a true alternative to AMD and Intel.