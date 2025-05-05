Embedded Computing Design

Acromag’s Latest VITA 93 Modules Bring Modular Flexibility to SWaP-C Constrained Designs

May 05, 2025

Image Credit: Acromag

Acromag launched its new line of VITA 93 QMC mezzanine modules developed for aerospace, defense, industrial automation, transportation, and scientific research applications requiring dependable signal processing in a format optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) limitations.

 

For separate host and I/O interfaces, the solution supports two 80-pin connectors on a 26 x 78.25 mm single-width QMC module. The host connector handles PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces, while the I/O connector provides up to 20 differential or 40 single-ended signals arranged in five IOPipes.

With flexibility in mind, the modules mount on 3U/6U Eurocards like VPX and CompactPCI-Serial, PCIe expansion cards, or small form factors such as VNX+ and custom embedded PCs. According to the press release, the VITA 93 specification guarantees compatibility between compliant modules and carriers encouraging a comprehensive network of solutions from many suppliers.

A standardized skyline heat sink supports conduction-cooled systems while an intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) enables smart carrier cards to read module information and sensor data from EEPROM over an I2C interface.

Acromag’s Universal Software Design Suite (USW-AP) Iintegrates with VxWorks, Windows, and Linux operating systems.

Available Modules:

  • QMC350: Analog input module with 20 channels performing 1MSPS 16-bit A/D conversion
  • QMC440: Digital input module featuring 32 optically-isolated channels with interrupts
  • QMC450: Digital output module providing 32 isolated solid-state relays for AC/DC switching
  • QMC510: Octal serial communication module programmable for RS-232/422/485 interfaces
  • QMC520: Quad isolated serial communication module with RS-232/422/485 ports
  • QMC730: Multi-function I/O module combining analog I/O, digital I/O, and counter/timers
  • QPCe7210: PCIe half-length carrier card

For more information, visit www.acromag.com.

 

