xMEMS Labs New Cowell MEMS Tweeter Powers AI Glasses

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

xMEMS Labs, a provider of solid-state MEMS speaker technology, recently announced that its Cowell MEMS tweeter is now shipping to customers.

The first product to use the new tweeter is AI sports glasses from BleeqUp, a hardware startup based in China, and xMEMS’ said it sees this as the first product of many in the category, and a sign of growing momentum in the AI eyewear market.

The Cowell MEMS tweeter is designed to deliver high-frequency clarity, crisp treble detail, and improved voice intelligibility, resulting in a richer, more immersive audio experience, xMEMS said. In the BleeqUp glasses, this means the 2-way audio architecture in each arm means outdoor cyclists and other users can hear sound clearly, while still keeping ears open to the environment for safety.

“xMEMS is proud to help power the next generation of AI wearables,” said Steven Bentley, VP of Worldwide Sales at xMEMS Labs. “The integration of Cowell into BleeqUp’s glasses showcases the high-fidelity performance of our MEMS speakers. We’re excited to help more companies accelerate their path to market with compact, high-performance audio solutions for AI glasses.”

The Cowell tweeter measures just 1mm in width and weighs 56 milligrams, and that small form factor gives designers the room to create thinner, lighter, and more stylish AI glasses without sacrificing audio quality, according to the release.

As AI eyewear is developing to be expected to include real-time translation, personal assistants, and AR contextual information overlays, the need for high-quality, low-profile audio hardware is high and growing. xMEMS says the Cowell debut in glasses is only the beginning, setting the stage for the upcoming Sycamore, the next-generation full-range loud speaker coming from xMEMS that is being designed to eliminate the need for a 2-way system by delivering all audio frequencies (bass, midrange, and treble) from a single 1mm-thin driver. Sycamore reportedly is 70 percent thinner and 90 percent lighter than conventional coil speakers.

With Cowell shipping now and Sycamore coming soon, xMEMS is delivering a solid-state audio roadmap purpose-built for AI glasses, the company said.

For more information about xMEMS, Cowell, and µFidelity audio, visit xmems.com.