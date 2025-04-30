Peridio’s Avocado OS Simplifies Secure Boot, Updates, and Debugging for Embedded Developers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Peridio Peridio introduced its Avocado OS, an open-source Embedded Linux distribution developed to enhance the embedded product development lifecycle delivering needed security, consistency, and deterministic performance. Avocado OS supports immutable and deterministic runtimes, fault-tolerance, modular update mechanisms, simplified secure boot implementation, full disk encryption, and boot modes for manufacturing, recovery, and testing.

"Avocado OS addresses a critical need we've seen across the industry," said Bill Brock, CEO of Peridio. "Embedded systems are exploding in complexity and connectivity, demanding faster innovation cycles coupled with uncompromising security and reliability. Avocado OS provides the framework for companies to achieve both, accelerating their time-to-market for more secure, robust products."

Seamless Developer Experience:

NFS-mounted extensions aid seamless code updates to target hardware, making changes visible without long delays. For efficient software development integrated tooling, containerized SDKs (with declarative package selection), and hardware-in-the-loop debugging abilities are present.

Production-Ready Security & Reliability:

Avocado OS is Yocto based with Linux capabilities including system and btrfs with composable architecture that employs system and configuration extensions (sysext/confext) to be cryptographically confirmed using dm-verity. It enables developers to implement secure boot and LUKS full-disk encryption early in the development cycle, via its streamlined, cross-platform tooling.

Composable Architecture:

Core OS Layer delivers an absolute, secure foundation, while Extension Layers facilitate modular functionality additions without conceding system integrity. Multiple boot modes (development, manufacturing, recovery, test) are supported via extension composition on a single base image.

"As embedded engineers ourselves, we built Avocado OS to solve the frustrations we repeatedly encountered," said Justin Schneck, CPO at Peridio. "Developers shouldn't have to rebuild entire systems just to test a small change, add debug tools and symbols, or struggle with vendor-specific tools to implement secure boot. Avocado OS abstracts that complexity. Our layered architecture using system extensions enables modularity and deterministic builds without requiring deep Yocto expertise for everyday development, integrating easily into CI/CD workflows. Features like the hardware-in-the-loop development environment fundamentally change how quickly teams can iterate. We're incredibly excited to share Avocado OS and see what the community builds with it."

For more information, visit avocadolinux.org/.