Emerson Announces New Increases in Test and Measurement Investments at NI Connect 2025

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Today at the annual NI Connect conference, Emerson announced hardware and software enhancements to its portfolio that address the growing complexity in test.

Emerson's (NI) platform-based approach focuses on data, open software, modular hardware, and ecosystem/community support. The company's foundation of open software, modular designs, and overall flexibility is shown through extensive platform advancements in NI LabVIEW, NI DAQ, NI PXI, and more.

"For over five decades, we have delivered advanced innovations in test that simplified and redefined what is possible, becoming the gold standard by reducing complexity and delivering long-term value," said Test and Measurement Group President Ritu Favre. "I am more confident than ever that our approach to delivering the most open, flexible, modular platform is essential for moving into the next generation of technology innovation."

During the opening keynote, the test and measurement business announced the release of NI Nigel AI Advisor for NI LabVIEW and NI TestStand, available in July 2025.

With NI TestStand, users can ask Nigel for domain-specific information about TestStand, receive guidance on step settings, and get help with finding functions and examples. Nigel's use in NI LabVIEW is similar, with VI descriptions and guidance.

Designed as a single intelligence trained across the NI software suite and built on Emerson’s secure cloud network, the NI Nigel AI Advisor can analyze code, offer suggestions for changes, and allow users to ask questions in plain language to surface the correct tools across more than 700 functions.

Providing engineers with a wider selection of hardware, the company expanded its robust data acquisition (NI DAQ) portfolio with the introduction of three new solutions: NI FieldDAQ for extreme environments, USB-C NI CompactDAQ chassis for greater flexibility, and a new connector for C Series Modules to make signal connection easier.

Emerson also announced an update to its third-generation NI PXIe-5842 Vector Signal Transceiver (VST3). The VST is a combination of an RF signal generator, RF signal analyzer, and an FPGA on a single PXI module. The update includes a new 4 GHz bandwidth option, and the ability to combine the bandwidth of two VST3s for up to 7 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth via its proprietary spectrum stitching.

Emerson unveiled numerous software enhancements, including a broad base version of NI SystemLink, third-party signal source support for NI InstrumentStudio via custom plugins, and many new NI LabVIEW features. These features include improved debugging workflow for wires and probes, support for .NET 8.0 and Python 3.12, better VI comparison, connectivity to Docker containers, and more. More than a dozen suggestions from users via the online Ideas Exchange portal were implemented in product updates.

Commitment to global users continues with the launches of an open-source GitHub* repository for NI FlexLogger plugins, expansion of its free LabVIEW Community Edition to macOS for university students, and dedicated support for over 80 user groups worldwide.

The conference featured live demonstrations, new products, technical expert panel sessions, and a renewed focus on technology innovation including academic research presentations.