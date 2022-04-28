Kontron Improves on Industrial High-Performance Computing

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Kontron Kontron introduced its COM-HPC Client COMh-caAP and COM Express compact Type 6 COMe-cAP6. The new modules are based on 12th Gen Intel Core processors (H-series, former codename Alder Lake P).

The two modules offer a considerable performance boost compared to the previous generation and are equipped with 14 cores and up to 20 threads. The 12th generation is ideal for connected IoT applications. A new embedded controller guarantees enhanced availability, flexibility, and system openness.

COMh-caAP: Powerful DDR5 memory

The COM-HPC client module is a compact size of 95x120mm and developed for high-performance computing in resource-intensive areas such as networking, automation, and measurement.

According to Kontron, its COMh-caAP features an optimized power-performance ratio with a power consumption of 15 to 45W TDP (Thermal Design Power); in multithreading up to 20 threads can be processed with 14 cores. The module also comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2.5 Gbit Ethernet, including TSN support. As storage medium, an NVME SSD up to one terabyte can be optionally integrated onboard. The COM-HPC® module also supports Thunderbolt (display and PCIe 5.0 via USB).

COMe-cAP6: Computing Power in a Small Form Factor

The COMe-cAP6, with the compact size of 95x95mm has been designed in particular for applications in the retail environment, gaming as well as in the field of Industrial IoT. Kontron has equipped this module with powerful 15 to 45W TDP, 14 cores and up to 20 threads, the module scores with 64GB LPDDR5 memory down (Rugged Memory) for use in particularly challenging industrial environments. The COMe-cAP6 is equipped with an 8.5 - 20V wide-range power supply, up to 2.5 Gbit Ethernet with TSN and WOL support, quad independent display support (up to 8k) and optional NVME SSD up to one Terabyte.

New embedded controller with optimized interfaces

Kontron has implemented a new embedded controller now being used on all new Kontron boards, replacing the previous CPLD-based variant and enabling direct Linux kernel support. The controller offers:

Cost advantages

Improved availability

UART

GPIOs

HW monitor

Fan control

I2C or watchdog

Able to read and react to environmental data from CPU and chipset

The evaluation carrier for all COM-HPC® Client modules support developers with a PCIe connection of all available interfaces, USB 3.X and USB4 interfaces (Thunderbolt) and a POST code display for easy commissioning.

