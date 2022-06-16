Micro Crystal RV-3032-C7

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Micro Crystal RV-3032-C7 is a High Performance Temperature Compensated Real-Time Clock Module with I²C interface which offers the world's best time accuracy across industrial temperature range at ultra-low current consumption.

Factory calibrated temperature compensation of embedded 32.768 kHz crystal resonator provides ± 2.5 ppm accuracy from -40° to 85°C (±1.5 ppm 0° to 50°C; equivalent to ±0.13 sec/day). It allows extended battery life through timekeeping current as low as 160 nA. Beside standard Real-Time Clock (RTC) functions, it includes an accurate high-resolution Temperature Sensor with programmable temperature window detection interrupt, smart power management functions and User EEPROM & RAM.