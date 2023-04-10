Product of the Week: Premio’s EDGEBoost I/O Modules

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Data exchange between computer hardware systems and outside peripheral devices in critical IoT edge environments requires connectivity solutions that are flexible, efficient, and stable. Sensors, controllers, and other components deployed in industrial environments and remote settings utilize USB, Serial COM, LAN/POE, and other ports to perform I/O operations that facilitate connections at the edge.

The EDGEBoost industrial-grade I/O modules from Premio are scalable add-on modules designed to deliver reliable connectivity in edge infrastructures. The series includes the EBIO-2M2BK and EBIO-M2MK modules, which can be customized and configured for integration in Premio computers for edge AI processing applications like industrial automation, robotics and motion control, intelligent gateways, remote monitoring, fleet management, and more.

EBIO-M2MK (left), EBIO-2M2BK (right)

The EDGEBoost I/O Modules in Action

The EBIO-2M2BK and EBIO-M2MK plug-and-play EDGEBoost I/O modules provide varying features for edge AI and NVMe storage. They feature the PCIe x1 gold fingers interface for connecting two PCBs (PCIe 3.0 x4 performance), occupy 1x EDGEBoost I/O bracket, and feature one dedicated beatblock.

The EBIO-M2MK is measured at 91.9 x 133.5 mm and supports a single M.2 M-Key module in 2242 and 2260 form factors.

The EBIO-2M2BK solution measures 89.9 x 133.5 mm and supports dual M.2 B-Key modules in 2242, 3042, and 3052 form factors for the aforementioned AI and NVMe storage, but also includes support for 5G wireless connectivity. The module provides one on-board mini SIM slot (25mm x 15mm), three antenna holes, and provides special features such as a USB 3.2 Gen1 and a dip switch for switching into two configurations:

2x PCIex2, Support AI Module/NVMe Storage

1x PCIex2, Support AI Module/NVMe Storage & 1x PCIex1

Getting Started with the EDGEBoost I/O Modules

Both of the previously mentioned solutions in the EDGEBoost I/O module series are ruggedized to withstand harsh temperatures, humidity, shock, and vibration, and adhere to CE and FCC standards and certifications. The modules are also compatible with EDGEBoost Bracket for easy integration into Premio industrial computers.

Additional Information: