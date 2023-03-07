The Road to embedded world '23: Ottawa, Ontario, Crank | AMETEK

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Make sure to stop by and visit hall 4 booth 559 to see the innovative solutions Crank AMETEK has to offer embedded UI developers including a smart, time-saving GUI development and testing tool to facilitate UX-focused UI development.

With Crank AMETEK’s Storyboard, developers can import UI designs from graphics programs, easily begin adding functionality to it right away, and ensure that it functions as intended via an integrated testing framework. And when design iterations are required, Storyboard allows you to simply reimport new graphics, without having to restart development from scratch.

What makes Storyboard different?

Designed by our team of embedded experts that understand the importance of UX design and development, Storyboard is trusted by major household brands across multiple industries as their preferred framework to create GUI apps for products that succeed. More often than not, they also win design and UX awards!

User interface innovation is critical and going to market with a mediocre touchscreen UX is not acceptable. Storyboard helps product teams to iterate around app design and enhance the UX with ease, resulting in sophisticated GUIs that deliver exceptional user experiences.

Storyboard capabilities

Experience rapid GUI development to target deployment. From a design tool file to an embedded GUI application in minutes, Crank Storyboard makes it easier for designers and developers to rapidly create optimized embedded GUIs that focus on delivering a brilliant UX.

Create engaging user experiences

A smartphone experience has become the standard for touchscreens across all industries. Colors, animations, haptics and other touchscreen GUI elements are critical components of a rich UX, all of which are easy to create and refine with Storyboard.

To get a glimpse of a Storyboard-built GUI on your platform, we've created demo images to help test and evaluate the GUI potential of your hardware.

Iterate on design without destroying work done

Because of its unique parallel workflows and decoupled designer and developer working environments, Storyboard eliminates the reluctance that used to come with design iteration. Now, product teams can work on optimizing the end-UX more effectively because design changes don't delay or break development work.

Never start from scratch with supported platforms

Storyboard’s unique architecture allows it to be compatible with all hardware and OS platforms, giving you the freedom to create applications that scale markets and embedded devices.

You also have the freedom to incorporate modern visual or 3D elements into your project. Storyboard supports VG Lite, OpenGL and a host of other rendering technologies, including our award-winning Hybrid Rendering, to ensure your project is able to take advantage of ecosystem updates as they happen.

Stop by the Crank AMETEK booth (4-559) to discover how it can help accelerate your embedded GUI development.

For more information, visit cranksoftware.com/storyboard.