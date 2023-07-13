Microchip Innovates Autonomous Time Keeping

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Microchip Chandler, Arizona. Microchip Technology released the compact 5071B cesium atomic clock delivering autonomous time keeping of 100 ns holdover for months in case of GNSS rejections. The solution is delivered in a three-unit height (3U) 19-inch rackmount enclosure for easy mobility.

“The 5071A has been the world’s premier time and frequency standard for decades. With the upgraded 5071B, Microchip continues its position as the industry leader in complex timing solutions,” said Randy Brudzinski, vice president, Microchip’s Frequency and Time Systems Business Unit.

The advanced electronic components tackle potential useless or non-RoHS circuitry, while the cesium beam tube product has no deterministic long-term frequency drift. The 5071B offers an absolute frequency accuracy of 5E-13 or 500 quadrillionths for product maturity.

“Our customers can rely on the 5071B’s technology for years to come and implement a timing and frequency solution with confidence in continuity of supply and modern components, which eliminates obsolescence concerns,” continued Brudzinski.

< 5E−13 accuracy high-performance models

< 1E−12 accuracy standard-performance models

Accuracy levels achieved within 30 minutes of startup

< 8.5E−13 at 100s high-performance models

< 2.7E−12 at 100s standard-performance models

< 1E−14 flicker floor high-performance models

< 5E−14 flicker floor standard-performance models

No deterministic frequency drift

100 kHz, 1, 5 and 10 MHz RF sine wave outputs

Three 1 PPS outputs

Two 1 PPS inputs to steer to external GNSS receiver or other 1 PPS source

AC and DC operating voltages

Internal battery back-up for short-term power interruptions