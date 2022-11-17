Embedded Computing Design

Okdo Launches its ROCK 5B SBC for Next-Gen Industrial Resources

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

November 17, 2022

News

Image Provided by OKdo

Munich, Germany. OKdo released the ROCK 5B octo-core single-board computer (SBC) powered by a Quad Arm Cortex A76 CPU and Quad Arm DynamIQ Cortex A55 ARM Cortex processor cores. The Arm Mali-G610 GPU delivers graphics standards consisting of Open GL ES3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and Open CL 2.2. The SBC utilizes a Rockchip RK3588 SoC with an embedded Arm Mali graphics processor (GPU) and Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

“Delivering input/output (I/O) options that are second to none with new interfaces not seen before in the SBC market, the new ROCK 5B delivers an awesome level of performance and versatility for myriad applications in automotive, computing, industrial automation, or advanced video handling.” Said Rich Curtin, CTO and Co-Founder of OKdo. The Rock 5B incorporates a 4Kp60 HDMI input, dual 8Kp60 video, and the capacity of running four displays like two HDMI outputs, one USB-C and one MIPI DSI. Memory is comprised of a micro-SD card and as allowance for eMMC modules for edge-ready deployment.

Support for effective data transfer is accomplished with 2.5Gbps Ethernet to accommodate for networks such as NAS and compute clusters. The board contains a four-ring audio jack for stereo-out and microphone-in. If cooling is a problem, the SBC accommodates for an add-on variable-speed PWM-controlled fan while using industry-standard connectors.

The SBC is supplied with an onboard battery-backed real-time clock (RTC) that preserves time between electrical black-outs, and the ability to control battery processes. Power can be turned off without the corruption of your data. For accurate sensor measurements, the ROCK 5B has a 40-pin header that includes a 12-bit 1MS/s successive-approximation analogue-to-digital converter (SAR ADC).

Curtin continues, Not since I stepped into the single-board-computing business 10 years ago, have I been part of such a tectonic shift in this industry. This market has now graduated into a broad and globally recognised professional industry that is racing to stay ahead in a world of IoT, AI and gaming.

For more information, visit okdo.com

