Embracing Cloud-Based Digital eCommerce Solutions

By Michał Lewanowicz Sr. Product Marketing Manager QAD

Companies are faced with the challenge of doing more with fewer resources. Among those grappling with this new normal are organizations relying on outdated on-premise ecommerce solutions. While the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" may seem appealing, it is crucial to recognize the growing threats in the digital realm and the necessity of implementing risk mitigation strategies, even in the face of limited resources.

So, what are the risks posed by legacy solutions and what is the transformative potential of cloud-based ecommerce solutions?

The allure of established legacy technology, seemingly running smoothly without significant security breaches or excessive downtime, often leads to complacency and underinvestment in IT. However, relying solely on past performance as an indicator of future success poses inherent risks, as lurking threats and unseen vulnerabilities may be bubbling up beneath the surface.

One such threat that has become increasingly complex and sophisticated is cyber-attacks. Businesses may have unknowingly fallen victim to cyber-attacks, necessitating a reevaluation of their disaster recovery plans and security measures. It is essential to recognize that what were once considered "good" security measures may no longer be sufficient in today's threat landscape.

Underinvestment in IT not only exposes businesses to potential risks but also hampers strategic outcomes. So, how can cloud-based solutions provide a competitive edge for B2B companies in the global marketplace?

Cloud-based solutions have emerged as transformative technologies, revolutionizing the way B2B companies conduct business online. By leveraging these advanced solutions, companies can now offer customers digital capabilities that were once out of reach due to complexity or cost constraints. Below are several significant benefits that cloud-based solutions can offer.

Scalability: Cloud-based solutions enable B2B companies to effortlessly handle increased traffic and transactions as their business expands. These solutions automatically scale up or down based on demand, ensuring a seamless experience for customers. According to industry research, companies leveraging cloud scalability experience a 21% reduction in IT infrastructure costs and a 50% faster time to market for new products and services.

Cost-effectiveness: By adopting cloud-based solutions, B2B companies can eliminate the need for substantial investments in hardware, software, and maintenance. Instead, they can opt for a subscription-based model, paying for the services they utilize. This shift significantly reduces upfront costs, allowing businesses to allocate resources more efficiently. According to a recent survey, organizations leveraging cloud-based ecommerce solutions have reported an average 15% reduction in IT spending.

Flexibility and customization: Cloud-based solutions empower B2B companies to customize their online businesses to meet specific requirements. With a plethora of templates, design options, and integrations available, companies can create a unique and tailored experience for their customers. Studies indicate that businesses providing personalized customer experiences achieve a 10-15% increase in revenue and a 20% increase in customer satisfaction.

Accessibility: Cloud-based solutions grant B2B companies the ability to manage their business with customers and suppliers remotely. With easy accessibility from anywhere with an internet connection, employees can perform their tasks from different locations, fostering collaboration and improving productivity. Research shows that remote work capabilities can lead to a 30% increase in employee productivity and a 20% reduction in employee turnover.

Integration capabilities: Seamless integration with other business systems such as CRM, ERP, and inventory management systems is a hallmark of cloud-based solutions. This integration streamlines operations, reduces manual data entry, and provides real-time visibility into various business processes. Industry reports indicate that integrated systems can result in a 15-20% reduction in order fulfillment time and a 10-15% increase in supply chain efficiency.

Enhanced security: Reputable cloud-based businesses invest significantly in robust security measures to protect sensitive customer and business data. Encryption, access controls, regular backups, and data recovery options are standard features of these solutions. By leveraging the expertise and resources of cloud providers, businesses can ensure their operations remain secure and compliant with industry regulations. A recent study revealed that 80% of organizations witnessed improved security posture after migrating to the cloud.

As companies grapple with the challenges of limited resources and growing threats, it is crucial to reassess the role of legacy solutions in their IT landscape. Cloud-based solutions present a compelling alternative, offering scalability, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, accessibility, integration capabilities, enhanced security, and continuous updates. By embracing these advanced technologies, B2B companies can gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace, enabling them to meet evolving customer expectations and achieve strategic outcomes. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of digital commerce, it is clear that the cloud is not just a silver lining but a transformative force shaping the future of business operations.